Michael Gibson, the beloved TV and radio personality, died earlier this summer, according to multiple media outlets. The star, who was also known as "Gibbo," died in June after suffering from dementia, with his wife Carol breaking the news via a Facebook post. He was 69.

"Many of you may know by now of the passing of my lovely husband Michael," Carol wrote in the June announcement, according to The Daily Mail. "He left us after another Dementia battle and while it was sad to watch, I'm grateful he's now free. He was the brightest of us and we were so fortunate to share his time.'

The performer, who was known for his work on Agro's Cartoon Connection and The Channel Niners, was diagnosed with dementia 18 months prior to his passing, according to The Sun. Jamie Dunn, who played the titular Agro on Cartoon Connection, was among those who honored Gibson in the wake of his passing.

"Farewell my funny friend," Dunn said via Facebook. "You were hilarious 100% of the time! I have nothing but wonderful memories of you."

Outside of his televised work, he also was beloved in the radio world. He was regularly heard on B105 FM in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Brenden Wood, who worked with Gibson at B105, also shared a Facebook tribute, writing, "Sad to hear that Michael 'Gibbo' Gibson, one of the three amazing 'writers/voices out in the back room' for the B105 Morning Crew, died yesterday. Gibbo supplied high-quality comedic content to B105 for 15 years. He was also involved in the creative workflows at Channel 9 Brisbane and Channel 7 Brisbane – including Agro's Cartoon Connection. He made a lot of people laugh. Our thoughts tonight are with his wife Carol and their family."