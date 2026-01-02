Beloved Actress Curses Live on Air During CNN New Year’s Eve Broadcast

CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast brought the unexpected yet again.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper ushered in 2026 with some drinks, puppies, and special guests who had their own surprises.

New Year’s Eve Live on CNN was once more filled with plenty of great moments, including a beloved actress accidentally cursing live on-air. Per Irish Star, Amy Sedaris paid Cohen and Cooper a visit in Times Square, and the three talked about a variety of topics, ranging from Sedaris’ longtime pal Stephen Colbert and questions from viewers. After Cooper asked what the number one best excuse is to get out of a prior commitment, Sedaris had an answer that was not TV-appropriate but was evidently not caught by CNN.

“I say, nothing, anything after because is bulls—,” she replied. Following an awkward pause with the hosts and Cohen saying, “Well…” Sedaris ultimately realized her mistake. “Oh, I can’t say that? Sorry,” she shared with a slight face.

The incident came just less than four hours before the ball dropped and didn’t seem to put a damper on the night. It only added to the entertainment. Plus, those who watch CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live know to expect the unexpected, and it’s what makes the broadcast always so much fun. Sedaris was one of many guests to stop by while counting down to 2026. Other guests who joined Cohen and Cooper include Colbert, Florence + The Machine, RAYE, Brandi Carlile, Aloe Blacc, Patti LaBelle, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, B.J. Novak, and Sarah Sherman.

Meanwhile, Sedaris most recently guest starred in Elsbeth’s Season 3 premiere alongside Colbert, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez. She is best known for roles in Elf, Stranger with Candy, Puss in Boots, and Jennifer’s Body. Additional credits include Is This Thing On?, Bob’s Burgers, The Tiny Chef Show, Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind, Ghosted, American Dad!, The Mandalorian, Dicktown, No Activity, and of course, her truTV series At Home with Amy Sedaris, among others.

Those who missed New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen can watch some of the best moments on CNN’s YouTube channel, as well as moments from previous events. 2026 has started off on a fun note, and there are sure to be even more surprises coming throughout the year.