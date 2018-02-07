‘Bellevue’ Fans Stunned After [Spoiler] Burns the Shack Down

One of Bellevue’s main characters just burned down evidence, and fans have a lot of questions.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, detective Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) opens up to her boss and mentor chief Peter Welland (Shawn Doyle) about finding Jesse’s body thanks to clues left by the man who would torment her as a child.

It was the man who helped her find the shack where, Annie thinks, Sandy Driver was kept after she disappeared and was later found murdered twenty years before.

Despite Annie being convinced that the two murders are somehow connected, Welland is hesitant to draw a connection and presses Annie to stop putting so much trust on this mystery man, as he could be the killer.

The relationship between Annie and Welland is further tested later in the episode after she suspects hockey coach Tom (Vincent Leclerc) of being involved in Jesse’s murder, but Welland doesn’t agree since he knows him so well. The two exchange harsh words that leave both police officers upset.

That night, as Annie hooks up with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Eddie (Allen Leech), viewers were shocked to see Welland arrive to the scene of the old shack, only to tear the place down and burn it to the ground, also dropping Sandy Driver’s old fingernails in the fire.

Fans were shocked and quick to theorize after the shocking moment.

Earlier in the episode, Welland and Mayor Lily (Janine Theriault) shared a moment when he ordered her to get into his car to tell her that Jesse had been found dead. The mayor was visibly upset before the announcement as the developers of the new brewery in town were threatening to pull out following Jesse’s disappearance.

Whether Welland and the mayor are involved in some way or not remains to be seen but at least we know for sure they are hiding something.

Bellevue airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America.