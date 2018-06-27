Bella Thorne’s ‘Famous in Love’ Not yet Canceled, Freeform Says

The news of Freeform‘s Famous in Love cancellation just got complicated.

The Bella Thorne-led drama series was reportedly canceled Tuesday, following reports claiming the network refused to give a green light to a third season of the series after streaming partner Hulu refused to give a larger contribution to financing; now Freeform claims the series has not been officially canceled at the network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No decision has been made at this time,” Freeform reps told Entertainment Weekly Tuesday night.

The network’s response comes as a Hollywood Reporter story, released earlier Tuesday, claimed the network had opted out of the series due to financial reasons.

Sources told the outlet that some producers were relieved with the supposed cancellation, claiming Thorne and showrunner King reportedly clashed several times during production of the show.

Allegedly, the actress displayed “diva-like behavior” on set. Sources also said the actress reportedly wanted off of Famous in Love, with Thorne refusing to participate in live-tweets organized by the network to promote the second season.

The series starred Thorne as Paige Townsen — a normal girl thrown into the world of Hollywood stars after she gets cast as the lead on a blockbuster film. The show also starred also starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga and Perrey Reeves.

The cancellation reports come a few weeks after the network canceled fan-favorite series Shadowhunters, which reportedly also had to do with financing. The show reportedly lost its funding after producer Constantin Film lost its output deal with Netflix that ultimately helped finance the cult favorite series. Without Netflix’s financial help, Constantin asked Freeform for more money, which it allegedly was not able to do, leading to the show’s cancellation.

Shadowhunters will wrap up the series in spring 2019 with the second half of its third season and an additional two-hour series finale.

If Famous is officially canceled at a later date, Freeform’s current roster would include hits Grown-ish and The Bold Type, along with Cloak and Dagger, upcoming The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble, Alone Together, Siren and Kenya Barris’ upcoming Besties.

In early 2018, Freeform canceled The Fosters, leading to them ordering the spinoff series, Good Trouble, starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, reprising their roles of Callie and Mariana Foster respectively.

The network also canceled Emily Osment-led sitcom Young and Hungry, which is currently airing its final season. The show will wrap up with a TV movie, which is set to air in late 2019.