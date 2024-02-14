Barney Sends First Message in 14 Years for 'Love Day' in Heartfelt Video

The big purple dinosaur is back in time for Valentine's Day. Taking his cue from Elmo and Steve from Blue's Clues, Barney shared a video of himself expressing love and compassion for everyone. "I haven't seen some of you in a long time," the purple dinosaur said. "But I always make sure to check in on my friends."

As part of a "Love Day" message, Barney encourages his "friends" to love one another as well as themselves. "We could all use a little reminder… of the superdy-duper ability we all have to love one another and how important it is to show love toward yourself too."

@barneythedinosaur Happy Love Day everyone! 🤗 What a tee-rific day to be reminded that you are loved 💜 Your Friend, Barney . . . . . . . BARNEY AND THE BACKYARD GANG and BARNEY & FRIENDS were originally developed by Sheryl Leach, Kathy Parker and Dennis DeShazer. ♬ original sound – Barney The Dinosaur

In addition, Barney assured viewers, "After a long day on the playground of life, I want you to know: you are seen. You are special. You are loved." Unlike Barney's intended audience of children, this video is for adults, as he says at the end, "Isn't it nice how some things are still true even when you're all grown up."

Nevertheless, he concludes on an anticipatory note with his closing statement, "I have a feeling I'll be seeing you again soon." In this case, Barney might be alluding to his plan to appear in a movie from Daniel Kaluuya that Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon called "surrealistic."

"We're leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," he said. "It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation."

McKeon also referred to the project as an "A24-type" film. "It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we're here to make art." Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz later explained, "It will not be an odd movie," but rather "fun, entertaining, and culturally oriented."

The movie is all part of a major relaunch for Barney that began late last year. Besides television, film, and YouTube content, Mattel has plans for a full range of kids' products, including toys, books, clothing, and more, with apparel and accessories also planned for adults.

A new animated series, whose title has yet to be announced, is expected to premiere this year. In addition to featuring the lovable T-rex and his friends, the show will "introduce new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement."

Sheryl Leach created the original Barney & Friends, which debuted on PBS in 1992 and ran for 14 seasons. The original series featured over 100 children, with notable names such as Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez making appearances in the series.