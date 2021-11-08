Barney the Dinosaur Actor’s New Business Venture is Far Too Mature for Children

The man behind the iconic voice of Barney the purple dinosaur has a whole new job and it’s not appropriate for children. Joyner, who provided the voiceover work on PBS’s Barney & Friends from 1991 to 2001, now works as a tantra massage specialist and spiritual healer. Instead of teaching about sharing, Joyner is giving adults extreme pleasure.

A 2018 feature from VICE gives details on the services Joyner was offering at the time. Joyner was providing full sessions that could last three to four hours at a whopping $350. For that price, female clients received a ritual bath, chakra balancing, and a massage. Also available on the menu: cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms. Per Joyner, the mind-blowing orgasm can be achieved through the massage alone. But he says the goal of a session is to “fully release a woman’s blocked energy.” And his services were for women only.

“When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] meet, there’s a certain energy that takes place that hands on the body alone cannot create,” Joyner, 54, told VICE. “Even through G-spot massage, it’s still not the same energy that flows.”

But according to Joyner, he brought the same joy and dedication playing Barney as he did to his new business. “The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love,” he said. “Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow.”

Joyner, who also boasts his love for God, says spirituality remains a constant, regardless of the job. “Before I got into the [Barney] costume, I would pray and ask God to allow his loving divine spirit to flow through me through the costume and let that draw the kids. That energy would always draw them in,” he said. “Children are more connected spiritually than [adults]. A lot of times when I see infants and I’m out and about at the grocery store or whatever, they start staring at me. I make the joke, ‘You know who I am.’”

Though he didn’t encourage protection in order for women to reach their best orgasm, he did provide another resource. Per Joyner, condoms “block the energy” and he prefers not to use them. He did however provide STD test results to prospective clients. Clients are also asked to provide their STD status.