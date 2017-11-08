Watch: Barbara Corcoran Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Elimination, Keeps Hitting on Keo

Barbara might have been eliminated from Dancing with the Stars, but that’s not going to stop her from pursuing her partner, Keo Motsepe.

After being the first couple eliminated from Season 25 of the reality competition, Barbara and Keo appeared on Tuesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America. The duo talked about their elimination, and Barbara immediately said that she was sad to go but that she had fun during her time there.

However, things took a turn very quickly as Barbara kept her inappropriate comments rolling, telling the hosts that her attraction to Keo had her distracted during their dances.

“He was distracting. He’s just so g**d** deliciously beautiful,” Corcoran said on live TV.

The conversation continued as Keo said that he tried to keep his clothes on, and Barbara responded by saying she kept trying to take them off. She even went as far as to talk about a pool of sweat that Keo would get on his chest while he danced.

Watching Barbara Corcoran lust over this black dude on #GMA is making uncomfortable lol — angela. (@angaroony) September 26, 2017

While they may not have been the best duo on the dance floor, America will certainly miss the ridiculous antics of Barbara Corcoran on Dancing with the Stars.

Barbara’s Fans

Some people loved having Barbara on the show. They enjoyed seeing the strong real estate mogul bring some flair to the competition, and they hate that she has to go so early.

She did amazing ! What a woman great spirit and heart she was vulnerable and showed another side of her ?? — ZENA5XPR (@RteamZena) September 26, 2017

On the other hand, there were plenty of Dancing with the Stars fans that were glad to see Barbara on the way out.

Certain fans took to Twitter to claim that Barbara deserved to be eliminated for the comments and gestures she was making toward Keo during the competition.

It’s her comments about her partner that did her in! They are unacceptable. — Becky Vanmeter (@GrandKidBlessed) September 26, 2017

Poor Keo

While fans have been divided about Barbara, they all seem unified in their feelings toward Keo.

The dancer is incredibly talented, and always charms fans with his bright smile, but he continues to be one of the first competitors eliminated each and every year.

There were many fans out there wished Keo could just get a better partner. They feel like he often gets the short straw, causing his early eliminations.

Keo always gets bad partners. — Jenny Weis (@STEELER86JEN) September 26, 2017

Keo’s Farewell

While he hasn’t had very good luck on the show, Keo continues to be a wonderful sport about the whole process.

I’m so proud of you, @barbaracorcoran! And can’t thank our fans enough for all the ❤️. Good luck to ALL the couples! #TeamSharkeo #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lMhqewUeHh — Keo Motsepe (@keodancer) September 26, 2017

Despite her ridiculous advances, the dancer took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to thank Barbara for her work as his partner.

He posted a few pictures of the two of them, and told Barbara how proud he was of her. Keo also used the tweet to wish the other couples good luck through the rest of the competition.