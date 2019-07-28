‘Ballers’ Season 5: Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s HBO Show

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be dominating cineplexes, but he is still making time for the small screen. His HBO series, Ballers, is back this fall for its fifth season, and fans now have a release date and teaser trailer to get them pumped for the premiere. In a trailer released by HBO on Sunday, it was revealed that the sports dramedy will be back on Aug. 25.

In the teaser, Johnson appears in character as Spencer Strasmore while doing some sort of interview about his career.

“People think you’re born with it. But that’s not how it works. It all started with my pops. He taught me how to play the game. I didn’t choose football. Football chose me,” Spencer says. “I thought I’d always be known as a player. But identity is a funny thing. Just when you think you’ve defined yourself…there’s another chapter.”

He later is heard saying, “You just gotta f—in’ take it.”

Additionally, Spencer chats with “Boss Man” (Christopher McDonald) about his whereabouts.

“Where are you these days?” Boss Man asks. “Some exotic locale?”

Spencer replies, “You know when football calls, I gotta answer.”

Emayatzy Corinealdi is also featured in the trailer as her character, Candace Brewer, telling Spencer, “This is the culmination of your career, for every guy who couldn’t beat the system.”

Johnson will next appear in the Fast & Furious franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which comes to theaters on Friday. He will also return for the next film in the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, on Dec. 13. He will also appear in Disney’s Jungle Cruise on July 24, 2020, and two Netflix projects, John Henry and The Statesmen and Red Notice.