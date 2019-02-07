NBC ‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Gets a Title: ‘LA’s Finest’

NBC’s Bad Boys spinoff TV pilot has a new title. The series, starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, will be titled L.A.’s Finest.

The series features Union reprising her role from Bad Boys II, in which she played Syd Burnett. After working for the DEA, she now has a job as a Los Angeles Police Detective. Alba stars as her partner, working mom Nancy McKenna who is envious of Syd’s freedom off the job. Although the two have different lifestyles and approaches to policing, they learn to work together to solve cases.

Ryan McPartlin, best known for playing Captain Awesome in NBC‘s Chuck, will co-star as Nancy’s husband, Dr. Patrick McKenna, a successful ER trauma doctor in Beverly Hills. Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy) and Duane Martin (Scream 2) co-star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zach McGowan, who recently starred as Ice Nation King Rolan on The CW’s The 100, will play the villain in the pilot, Ray Sherman. McGowan’s other credits include Black Sails, Shameless and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

L.A.’s Finest was written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, who both worked on NBC’s The Blacklist. It is produced by Sony Pictures TV and counts Union and Alba as executive producers, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Sonnier and Margolis are also among the executive producers.

Production on the pilot has already started in Los Angeles. In fact, Union posted a video from the set with her co-star on March 27.

Bad Boys started as a buddy cop franchise with the 1995 movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. The two reunited for a 2003 sequel with director Michael Bay and producer Bruckheimer.

A third film based on the franchise has been in the works for years. In January, Deadline reported that Bruckheimer was looking to hire directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have also been attached to Beverly Hills Cop 4. El Arbi and Fallah were born in Morocco, but raised in Belgium. Their breakthrough film was Black, a Romeo & Juliet-style romance set among gangsters in Belgium.

As for Union, L.A.’s Finest represents her return to television after ending BET’s Being Mary Jane. A two-hour finale movie will air this year.

The series is Alba’s first regular TV series role since she starred in Dark Angel from 2000 to 2002.