‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff With Gabrielle Union Gets Pilot Order by NBC

It’s been reported that NBC has ordered a pilot for a TV series spin-off of the Bad Boys franchise, and that Gabrielle Union will star in it.

According to Coming Soon, Union will return to her role as Syd Burnett, which she originated in Bad Boys II.

The show does not yet have a title, but will be written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, the writers/producers of The Blacklist.

Additionally, the plot of the show is said to follow Burnett who “has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective.”

She gets partnered up with a woman named Nancy McKenna, who is a working mom. To Nancy, Syd’s freedom is a kind-of “the grass is greener on the other side” type of jealousy.

Both women have completely opposite lives and approaches, but are “at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.”

The first Bad Boys film came out in 1995, and starred Will Smith Martin and Lawrence, along with Téa Leoni and Joe Pantoliano.

It was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Michael Bay. It was a huge success, raking in over $140 million on a budget of under $20 million.

The sequel, Bad Boys II, came out in 2003, again with Smith and Lawrence in their original roles, as well as Pantoliano, but the cast this time added Union and Jordi Mollà as Cuban drug lord Hector Juan Carlos “Johnny” Tapia.

That film was not quite as well-received by critics as the first, but was still a financial success, accumulating over $270 million on a budget of $130 million.

A third film has been in “development hell” for many years, the studio most recently having tapped and subsequently lost The A-Team director Joe Carnahan.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Lawrence said that he believed filming on the third film would begin in March 2017, but it did not. The studio ended up removing the film from their release schedule and Lawrence confirmed that it was not going to happen yet.

At this time there is no word on if Smith or Lawrence will cameo in the new spin-off pilot.