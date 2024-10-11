‘Bad Boys’ Actress Arrested: Theresa Randle Facing Felony Assault

Theresa Randle was arrested for felony assault in Los Angeles this week. The Bad Boys star, 59, was taken into police custody on Monday, Oct. 7, in relation to an incident days earlier, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Details of what led to the arrest and who all was involved are scarce at this time, but the outlet reported that police were initially called to a home in the L.A. area on Saturday over an alleged assault. However, upon arrival, Randle had already left the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, two days later, police responded to a call about an alleged domestic violence issue and restraining order violation at the same location. When officers arrived, Randle was still at the location. She was arrested for felony assault in relation to the Oct. 5 incident. Randle was described as “irate and far from cooperative during the booking process.”

Sources told TMZ that Randle went to court on Wednesday, but the District Attorney opted to reject the case. Further information is not available at this time, and Randle has not publicly commented on the case.

The actress is best known for her role as Theresa Burnett, the wife of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett, in the Bad Boys franchise, which also stars Will Smith. The franchise kicked off in 1995 with a film that made $65.8 million at the worldwide box office. It was followed in 2003 by Bad Boys II, which grossed $273.3 million globally, and 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, which made $426.5 million globally.

Despite starring in the first three franchise installments, Variety reported in May 2023 that Randle would be replaced in Sony Pictures’ upcoming Bad Boys 4. Empire star Tasha Smith is set to replace her. A reason for the recasting is unclear, though the news came shortly after video surfaced appearing to show Randle using a walker, sparking concerns for her health.

Outside of the Bad Boys franchise, Randle is well-known for her starring roles in films like Malcolm X (1992), Beverly Hills Cop III (1994), Space Jam (1996), and Spawn (1997). She has also made numerous TV appearances on shows like A Different World, Seinfeld, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Her last credited acting role was in Bad Boys for Life, per her IMDb profile.