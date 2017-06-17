Bachelor Nation Responds To The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal

As has been widely reported, production on Bachelor in Paradise was shut down due to “allegations of misconduct,” that turned out to be a potential non-consensual sexual encounter. Now, many former contestants and stars are sharing their thoughts on the situation.

First reported by E! News, Second season contestant Clare Crawley, tweeted out, “I remember the days when the worst things that happened in paradise were fire ants and raccoons. I hope everything is ok!”

Also from the second season, Tanner Tolbert, who got engaged to and married cast-mate Jade Roper, expressed deep sorrow about what happened, writing, “I feel bad for everyone involved… cast and crew… and that people aren’t going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us.”

Marcus Grodd, from season one, also commented on the misconduct reports, saying, “Hopefully everyone is ok in Paradise! How awful would it be if things are true?! Prayers!”

Lacy Faddoul, Grodd’s former Bachelor in Paradise fiancée, shared her thoughts as well. “Sad to see #BachelorInParadise is possibly cancelled. Roses must be dead,” she wrote.

Interestingly, Robby Hayes, who is a current contestant, appears to not be taking a side, tweeting, “What happens in paradise, stays in paradise #NoComment.”

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. released a statement saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

In the days after, however, we learned that the “misconduct” was between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios. Reportedly, the two were drinking heavily, and things started to heat up when they got into a jacuzzi.

Jackson has been accused of making sexual advances on Olympios while she was extremely inebriated and potentially unable to consent to what was happening.

He staunchly refutes the allegations and has even called for footage of the encounter to be released, as he believes it will vindicate him.

No official word at this time if the new season will air as scheduled, or even resume filming at all, but it doesn’t appear likely.