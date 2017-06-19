Corinne Olympios Allegedly Made Moves On 3 Other ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestants

The wild saga of Bachelor In Paradise contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson continues. The newest development however, seems to paint Olympios as the agressor, not Jackson.

Sources close to the production have recently spoken with Daily Mail, revealing that Olympios had been aggressively pursuing multiple men on the show from day one, and that the Jackson incident came after she had become upset with the way the production was going.

Production on the series was shut down after Olympios claimed that she was taken advantage of by Jackson, one night in the pool. She was upset that the producers didn’t step in and stop the act, saying that she was too drunk to have consented.

According to the sources, on the day of the pool incident, Olympios began by making moves on Nick Benvenutti. He was sitting with another contestant, Jasmine Goode, on one of the beds at the beach, and Olympios interrupted their conversation to begin making out with Benvenutti.

“Jasmine was like ‘Excuse me?’ Corinne then leaned over and started kissing him. She was wearing a bathing suit top and like cover-up beach sarong. Nick was obviously pleasantly surprised that here was Corinne all over him. This happened at about 3:30 pm on Sunday, the first day of filming.

“That’s the Corinne we all know and love. She’s always been outspoken and does whatever she wants to do.”

The source then claims that Olympios went to the bar, where she jumped into the arms of DeMario Jackson and started making out with him. After Jackson, Olympios allegedly also managed to make out with contestant Alex Woytkiw.

Later that night, Olympios also got hot-and-heavy with Derek Peth in the rose ceremony room. Host Chris Harrison had to ask them to stop.

“Derek was pretty drunk at the time,” an eyewitness told DailyMail.com. “Everyone was a bit toasted. It was like Corinne was trying to make-out with as many guys as possible, and that was just day one.”

Olympios was supposed to get her own show after Bachelor in Paradise, and she felt that made her a bit invincible. The producer tried to keep her from drinking after a couple of the incidents, but she wasn’t happy about that. She went on talking about how she was a “grown woman” and if she wanted to drink, no one was going to stop her.

The report states that another insider revealed that Olympios was clearly the aggressor in the poolside incident with Jackson.

If these sources are to be trusted, things are looking very good for DeMario Jackson. He has already said publicly that he wants the tape from that night to be released, as he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong.