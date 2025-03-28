Jenna Bush Hager’s Husband Admits He’s Not a Fan of Their Kids Appearing on ‘Today’ Show

George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna put her kids on the Today show, but her husband isn’t exactly a fan.

Henry Hager appeared on the series with his wife Jenna Bush Hager today, and the two were charmed as their three kids—Hal, 5 years old, Mila, 11, and Poppy, 9—appeared on stage via video.

In the video, Henry gets plenty of support and well wishes from his children. “I bet you’re gonna do the best,” Hal says.

“Dad, good luck and do what you practiced in the car because it was really good!” says Mila. “Good luck dad!”

Henry called the video “so sweet,” and said, “You managed to get our kids into the Today show.”

“Well, it’s your favorite thing, right?” Jenna said. “Not really,” he responded. “But that was so sweet.”

It’s not the first time Henry has felt uneasy about having his children on air. In January 2022, his daughter Mila appeared on past program Today with Hoda [Kotb] & Jenna to drop some “truth bombs” about her mother.

“You know when I love her the most, Mila? When she’s laughing so hard she can’t catch her breath,” Kotb said on air.

“Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila said. “You changed your pajamas!”

Today with Jenna & Friends airs at 10 AM on NBC.