‘Atlanta’ Renewed for Season 4 on FX

You know things are going well for you when you get approved for a fourth season before you even begin producing the third. That’ll be the case fo FX’s Atlanta after the network called for an eight-episode fourth season. Donald Glover not only stars in the series, but he also writes and directs the hit show.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald [Glover], Paul [Simms], Dianne [McGunigle], Stephen [Glover], and Hiro [Murai] have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” noted the president of FX Entertainment, Eric Schrier in an official statement. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 2 concluded on May 18, 2018. The following month, FX announced the show had been picked up for a third season and was scheduled to hit the screen in early 2019. That timeframe was pushed back, though, due to various scheduling conflicts, an issue that also resulted in a sizable gap between the first and second installments of Atlanta.

The release on FX notes Glover’s busy workload, which included playing the voice of Simba in Disney’s remake of The Lion King, as a roadblock in the series’ timeline.

The third season is set to begin production shortly, meaning fans of the series should expect Atlanta to resurface in 2020.

Fans have already voiced their gratitude for FX’s decision to re-up the series despite anxiously awaiting for Season 3 to get an announced premiere date.

The series has garnered numerous honors since its launch. Atlanta has taken home a pair of Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, among other awards. Glover, too, has multiple Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Glover became the first African-American to be tabbed with the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Atlanta follows the journey of Glover’s character, Earnest Max, as well as his rapper cousin, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The two navigate through the city’s rap scene while coping with real-world problems and striving to make changes in their various lives.

The show debuted in September of 2016. Rotten Tomatoes gave the second season a 99 percent approval rating.