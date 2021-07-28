'Arthur' Canceled, and Childhood Fans Can't Believe It

On Tuesday, PBS confirmed the end of the long-running children's program, Arthur. The show is set to end in winter 2022 after a 25-year-long run. Arthur is based on the children's book, Arthur's Nose, by Marc Brown, which was published in 1976.

Arthur's executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news about the end of the series in a statement to IGN. Greenwald stated, "Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come" and added that "producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways." Greenwald's confirmation came shortly after Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the show, stated that the show was "no longer in production."

The news about Arthur's cancellation came as a shock to many. From former fans recalling memories from one of their fondest childhood shows to some who were just surprised to hear that Arthur was still on, read on to see all of the reactions to this news.