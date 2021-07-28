'Arthur' Canceled, and Childhood Fans Can't Believe It

By Stephanie Downs

On Tuesday, PBS confirmed the end of the long-running children's program, Arthur. The show is set to end in winter 2022 after a 25-year-long run. Arthur is based on the children's book, Arthur's Nose, by Marc Brown, which was published in 1976.

Arthur's executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news about the end of the series in a statement to IGN. Greenwald stated, "Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come" and added that "producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways." Greenwald's confirmation came shortly after Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the show, stated that the show was "no longer in production."

The news about Arthur's cancellation came as a shock to many. From former fans recalling memories from one of their fondest childhood shows to some who were just surprised to hear that Arthur was still on, read on to see all of the reactions to this news.

"My favorite show growing up," a Twitter user wrote about the cancellation news. They added a teary emoji for good measure. 

Twitter users had many different thoughts about Arthur's ending. One individual wrote, "Man here we go with another childhood show ending but I do feel it is time."

"I am absolutely shocked!" one Twitter user wrote, clearly surprised that Arthur was still on the air. "This whole time I thought we were watching re-runs."

Even though many haven't watched Arthur in years, they were still saddened by the news all the same. As one person put it, "I haven’t watched #Arthur since like 2003 but I’m still hurt."

"OMG Arthur it was so good," this user reflected. "All my childhood."

The cancellation news also brought out the jokes. Some users took aim at Arthur's sister, D.W., writing, "I blame D.W."

Yet another user weighed in on the news, and they put it perfectly. They wrote, "The end of an era!"

