'Arthur' Canceled, and Childhood Fans Can't Believe It
On Tuesday, PBS confirmed the end of the long-running children's program, Arthur. The show is set to end in winter 2022 after a 25-year-long run. Arthur is based on the children's book, Arthur's Nose, by Marc Brown, which was published in 1976.
Arthur's executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news about the end of the series in a statement to IGN. Greenwald stated, "Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come" and added that "producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways." Greenwald's confirmation came shortly after Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the show, stated that the show was "no longer in production."
The news about Arthur's cancellation came as a shock to many. From former fans recalling memories from one of their fondest childhood shows to some who were just surprised to hear that Arthur was still on, read on to see all of the reactions to this news.
How I feel when they tell me Arthur is ending pic.twitter.com/hZbeqTzmDC— charLIT (@chaardvarkk) July 28, 2021
"My favorite show growing up," a Twitter user wrote about the cancellation news. They added a teary emoji for good measure.prevnext
R.I.P Arthur a true legend I'll be crying for the next 50 hours #arthur😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/XcSuAhxd0y— Cacapoposexy_7 (@Cacapoposexy_7) July 28, 2021
Twitter users had many different thoughts about Arthur's ending. One individual wrote, "Man here we go with another childhood show ending but I do feel it is time."prevnext
Y’all I am not okay 😭😭😭 #arthur #pbskids pic.twitter.com/ASXvhmdNB8— Javier Garcia-Perez, MSW•MS•MA (@GarciaPerezJavi) July 28, 2021
"I am absolutely shocked!" one Twitter user wrote, clearly surprised that Arthur was still on the air. "This whole time I thought we were watching re-runs."prevnext
How dare they https://t.co/zDsfQNVZw8 pic.twitter.com/EBtUVqatQv— Lil E (@lilevans_) July 28, 2021
Even though many haven't watched Arthur in years, they were still saddened by the news all the same. As one person put it, "I haven’t watched #Arthur since like 2003 but I’m still hurt."prevnext
Heard Arthur’s ending after 25 seasons pic.twitter.com/TbvH8QaJ1o— Suman (@namuslazfa) July 28, 2021
"OMG Arthur it was so good," this user reflected. "All my childhood."prevnext
me, an almost 30 year old woman, when they tell me they’re gonna stop making episodes of Arthur 😩👊🤬😭 https://t.co/Ddq6ljiXiA pic.twitter.com/LWhtitXl5j— 🌽😈michelle😈🌽 (@paninihead__) July 28, 2021
The cancellation news also brought out the jokes. Some users took aim at Arthur's sister, D.W., writing, "I blame D.W."prevnext
WHAT!!! Just last night we were talking about the best kids shows and I said Arthur was my favourite!! Nooo :( https://t.co/gnWKtK9Rla— Yes, Meems (@yesmeems) July 28, 2021
Yet another user weighed in on the news, and they put it perfectly. They wrote, "The end of an era!"prev