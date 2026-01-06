Ariel Winter Just Reunited With 2 of Her ‘Modern Family’ Co-Stars

It was a Modern Family reunion for Ariel Winter.

The actress, who portrayed middle Dunphy child Alex on all 11 seasons of the ABC sitcom, reunited with two of her former co-stars.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, known as Mitchell Tucker-Pritchett, took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo with his on-screen niece, Winter, and his on-screen nephew, Nolan Gould, who played youngest Dunphy child, Luke. “new year, new lunch with the fam,” Ferguson captioned the photo.

Since the show ended in 2020, the Modern Family cast has had frequent reunions, whether big or small. In October, Ferguson reunited with his on-screen father, Ed O’Neill, and his on-screen sister, Julie Bowen, but his on-screen husband, Eric Stonestreet, had a hilarious reaction to being left out of the reunion.

“Where is Sofia [Vergara]? Where is Ty [Burrell]? Did he die again!? Where is Ariel? Sarah [Hyland]! Rico [Rodriguez]!? Nolan!?! Aubrey [Anderson-Emmons]?! Is there drama behind the scenes? Are you all fighting!? Do you hate each other now? Wait,” he commented. “Where am I!? Why am I not there!? Did I snub you!? Did you snub me!? There MUST be SOMETHING going on!”

Meanwhile, Burrell, Bowen, Stonestreet, and Ferguson reunited in 2024 for a WhatsApp commercial, and there have been many more. As for whether these reunions will ever actually kickstart a revival, that remains to be seen. Some of the cast have expressed interest in returning to their roles, including Anderson-Emmons, who would be down to return as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on one condition.

(Photo by Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“They really haven’t said much about anything, but my mom asked me, ‘Would you want to do that?’ and I thought about it, and I don’t know,” she said. “I think maybe if it happened – and probably if it did happen – I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left.”

Regardless if a revival ever happens, it seems that won’t stop the Modern Family cast from getting together. And even in 2026, the traditions live on, which is always sweet to see. Fans can watch all 11 seasons of Modern Family on Hulu to keep feeling the love.