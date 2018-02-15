Apple Renews ‘Carpool Karaoke’ for Season 2

Apple is bringing back James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke for a second season.

The music variety show was developed as a spinoff to the popular segment from the Late Late Show with Corden, which airs nightly on CBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season began streaming via Apple Music in the summer of 2017 and featured guests like Alicia Keys, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus and Sophie Turner.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series was one of Apple’s first programming project. The tech giant also debuted reality series Planet of the Apps last summer.

Since these shows debuted, Apple has switched gears, hiring Sony TV veterans Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to oversee worldwide video programming. They have quickly assembled a slate of high-profile, premium TV projects including anthology series Amazing Stories and a Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston morning television drama.

Carpool Karaoke remains separate from Van Amburg and Erlicht’s television efforts. Because of its music focus, it is seen as additive to the streaming music library that Apple has amassed for it $10-per-month Apple Music streaming service.

The series also aired an episode featuring Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, which was shelved until October following the singer’s suicide. Along with actor Ken Jeong and other members of Linkin Park, Bennington drove around singing hit songs and laughing with his co-stars. He was all smiles just six days before his death.

James Corden, who created the series on his CBS late-night show, says that Bennington’s family had final say as to whether or not the episode would air. They decided that it was alright, and the episode was posted online this week.

In addition to being available on Apple Music, Linkin Park posted the episode on their official Facebook page.

Cyrus, along with her parents and four siblings, also made an appearance on the first season, singing hits like “Achy Breaky Heart”.

Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner also had a chance to goof off in Apple Music’s exclusive series, Carpool Karaoke and cracked out a whopper of an impression of their onscreen dad.

No release date for the second season has been announced at this time.