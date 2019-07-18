‘A.P. Bio’ Revived for Season 3 With NBCUniversal’s Forthcoming Streaming Service

A.P. Bio fans can rejoice, as it has just been announced that the series has been revived for Season 3 at NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news, revealing that the series will be the streaming service’s first scripted comedy.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the fans,” showrunner Mike O’Brien said of the news. “The cast and I are thrilled that we get to make more and I’m excited to work with the NBCU streaming platform.”

The comedy series was initially canceled back in May, with O’Brien taking to Twitter to comment on the unfortunate news.

“I’m intensely sad to announce that A.P. Bio will be ending after this season. This has been my favorite project of my life and that’s because of the amazing writers, cast and crew,” he wrote.

“As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they’re 4 of my favorites. Plus 22 others are on Hulu (for now) and nbc.com,” O’Brien added at the time. “Please check them out and tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job!

“Also thank you to Tracey Pakosta and NBC for buying it and renewing it for this 2nd season. As well as everyone at Universal, Broadway Video and @sethmeyers & @shoemakermike for your help,” he continued. “I’m full of appreciation and sad I won’t be seeing you all at table reads. @NBCAPBio.”

Apple in wastebasket. See you guys soon. And thank ALL of you — best fans ever!!! #APBio https://t.co/MWaSIgNdAQ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 17, 2019

A.P. Bio was not necessarily a ratings juggernaut by any means, but it delivered significant digital numbers throughout its first two seasons. Another big part of the show’s revival may be due in part to a massive social media campaign using the hashtag #SaveAPBio.

Many people, including celebrity fans of the show took to Twitter to plead for the show to be saved.

I can’t believe @NBCAPBio has been cancelled. Not something I would’ve thought I’d fall in love with initially, but the fact that it’s set in Toledo quickly made this show a new favorite. If you haven’t yet, check it out. Stream on NBC for free and season 2 is on @hulu #SaveAPBio pic.twitter.com/o8FzjK9o3K — Victoria Idoni (@VictoriaIdoni) June 20, 2019

At this time, there is no word on when the unnamed NBCU streaming service will launch, but it is expected to kick off sometime in 2020. The second season of A.P. Bio is currently available to stream on Hulu for subscribers of the service.