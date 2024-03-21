Another 'Today' Show Co-Host Takes Unexplained Absence

Dylan Dreyer has joined the list of Today cohosts who have taken an abrupt and unexplained absence. The 42-year-old Dreyer was absent from Today's third hour on Thursday, March 21, Us Weekly reports. There was no explanation for the meteorologist's absence, but her Saturday Today co-anchor Laura Jarrett stepped in. Jarrett had taken over for Jenna Bush Hager of Today With Hoda and Jenna in her absence a day earlier.

Throughout the week, Jarrett has also taken on the duties of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as both NBC broadcasters are on spring break vacations with their families. Sheinelle Jones, who co-hosts the third hour of the show with Dreyer, has also been absent from the show this week.

Dreyer was unavailable for Thursday's Today show, but before she left, she gave fans insight into her life raising Calvin, 7, Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2, along with her husband, Brian Fichera. "Well that took a turn! #boys," she captioned a screenshot of a text she received from Fichera via Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, which displayed an image of a table covered in broken glass. "Boys are great!! Mornings good!" Fichera wrote alongside the pic.

Even though further details have not been released, Dreyer appeared to imply that she spent her day off from Today in New Jersey by posting a picture of her breakfast of bologna and eggs on her Instagram account on Thursday. "Must be in NJ #iykyk," she wrote.

In 2012, Dreyer and Fichera married, and they welcomed Calvin four years later, Oliver in 2020, and Rusty in 2021. She frequently shares photographs of the kids on social media, and a family trip to the circus earlier this month provided plenty of opportunity to do so.

"If you go to the circus with @fishlense, you will get one of everything!" she captioned an Instagram slideshow of the couple and their boys enjoying an appearance at the circus on March 10, holding light-up swords and light sticks. "What an awesome day with the boys @ringling … I thought it would be magical seeing it through their eyes, but it was pure magic through my own too! What incredible performers!! Well done!!"