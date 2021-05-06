Another High-Quality Show Is Likely Moving to HBO Max

✖

DC series Pennyworth could be making the transition from Epix to new streamer HBO Max very soon. Deadline reports Epix and series' producer Warner Bros. TV are still in the middle of negotiations (which include an agreement on Season 1 and 2 joining HBO Max's slate of television offerings), but if the two parties can reach an agreement and a third season is ordered, Epix might earn a second window.

Epix, which is owned by parent company MGM, first acquired the series months before WarnerMedia announced its plans to launch its own streaming service. Labeled as the premier home for DC Entertainment, other Warner Bros. shows appearing on the streaming platform include Harley Quinn, Titans, Peacemaker, Green Lantern, Untitled Gotham City Police Department project, set in the same world as Pennyworth, and DC Superhero High.

Pennyworth wasn't renewed for a third season due to the rumored possible switch up. Production on Season 2 was briefly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and completed its time on the network on April 11. If there is to be another season, at least fans have a hint of what's to come. Showrunner Bruce Heller previously teased that the team had "all the pillars in place" for the show's next installment. “I’m really excited for Season 3,” Heller told Bustle in April. “As you can see this season, the world is changing very rapidly, and it’s sort of an acceleration of what all of us have been seeing over the last 50 years, which is this race toward a strange new world that no one is really going to be familiar with or comfortable in. Batman is the modern mythical character that struggles with all of those contradictions.”

The series focuses on Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) in his early days of being a British SAS soldier. Set in 1960s London, he forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). James Purefoy, Jason Flemyng Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, and Harriet Slater join Bannon and Aldridge among the cast. Based on characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show comes from Gotham's executive producer/writer Heller and executive producer/director Danny Cannon. Matthew Patnick is also listed as a producer.