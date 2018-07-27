Animal Planet Reveals Premiere Date for Steve Irwin-Inspired Show

The Irwin family is returning to Animal Planet to honor the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, and the series finally has a premiere date.

On Thursday, Animal Planet announced a premiere date for its new series honoring the Aussie legend. The unnamed series, starring Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin and drawing inspiration from The Crocodile Hunter, will debut on the network on Oct. 28, according to The Wrap.

Originally announced in Octobe 2017, little is known about what the all-new series will entail, though it is suspected to follow in the footsteps of its flagship series and continue the work that Steve Irwin showcased in The Crocodile Hunter.

“It seemed like a really good time, since we do so many things together as a family,” Terri Irwin said at the time the announcement was made.

Discovery Communications President and CEO David Zaslav also announced that the Irwin family will work on a number of projects that will air across the network’s platforms and will also serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.

The new series will mark the first time the entire Irwin family has appeared together on the network in more than 10 years since The Crocodile Hunter‘s run on the network. The Steve Irwin-starring series originally ran on Animal Planet from 1996 to 2007, documenting Irwin’s unconventional approach to wildlife and conservation efforts.

On Sept. 4, 2006, Irwin, who became best known as the Crocodile Hunter from his show, died after being stabbed in the heart by a stingray while filming an underwater documentary called Ocean’s Deadliest on Queensland’s Batt Reef.

Irwin had decided to go snorkeling during a break in filming when he encountered the stingray, with an eyewitness stating that the Crocodile Hunter initially believed that he had only suffered a punctured lung.

Since his death, the Irwin family has continued Steve’s legacy, with the trio currently operating the Australia Zoo, where they work with various animals and promote wildlife conservation efforts. They also continue the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, which was established in 2002 as a way to include and involve others in the protection of injured, threatened, and endangered wildlife.

The family has also starred separately in several wildlife series. In 2009, Bindi received a Daytime Emmy Award for her Discovery Kids series, Bindi, The Jungle Girl. Robert co-hosted the Discovery Kids series, Wild But True, and has also made several appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sharing his enthusiasm for animals with the audiences.