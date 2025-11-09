Animal Planet Reality TV Star Arrested on Felony Charge

A man who appeared on a reality series on Animal Planet was recently indicted. He is accused of falsifying a bank statement in an attempt to get thousands of dollars in loans, per an ABC affiliate station.

Justin Charles Eddins was indicted in October after he was charged with making a false statement to obtain credit, per the indictment. He was previously featured on Lone Star Law.

He reportedly made the false documents between March of 2022 and November of 2023 while trying to receive credit loans in the amounts between $150,000 and $300,000. He was booked into the San Augustine County Jail on Oct. 28 and was released that same day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Lone Star Law premiered in 2016. The show has had 11 seasons before ending in 2021.

The show is considered to be a wildlife law enforcement series. Per a logline, it features the men and women of the Texas Game Wardens who protect more than a quarter-million square miles of deserts, lakes, piney woods, bayous, plains and coast in the second-largest state in the U.S. The officers are rushing to investigate poaching cases, saving flash-flood victims, disrupting illegal smuggling rings, or rescuing injured wildlife. They are always on the go, defending both animals and citizens.