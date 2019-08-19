‘The Office’ Star Angela Kinsey Reveals Whether She’s on Board For Revival of Series (Exclusive)

After its 2013 finale and almost immediate move to Netflix, The Office with all its offbeat humor and memorable moments has remained one of the most beloved sitcoms of the modern century, becoming a pop culture darling thanks to its iconic characters and quotables. So naturally, fans want more and series star, Angela Kinsey, understands that fervent desire.

Best known for playing the cold, condescending and uptight Angela Martin for nine seasons between 2005 to 2013, Kinsey told PopCulture.com exclusively that she is on board for the cast to get back together — but not necessarily for a revival, but rather a reunion.

“I would definitely be up for a reunion,” Kinsey told PopCulture.com, adding how her co-stars have discussed the idea. “I know a few cast members have talked about a special reunion episode to see where everyone is at. I would love that!”

Like most of the show’s passionate audience, Kinsey confessed she’s a huge fan of the show herself and is curious to know where each of the characters are in life at the moment.

“I would love to know where these people are!” she said. “I loved the show, I still love the show. I think it really holds up. I’m so thrilled that new audiences are finding it, so I would love that!”

While a reboot sounds great in theory, the reality of it is a bit tricky.

“A reboot would probably be hard just because getting everyone back,” the actress explained. “Everybody is sort of dispersed in their own careers, which is great!”

She continued to explain the concern that would probably be on everyone’s mind as well: can the reboot be as good as the original?

“It would depend on how you did the reboot [as well] because the show has become so precious to people, you would have to be really smart on how to go back to that world,” Kinsey said.

However, while there may be tricks and bounds, she did stress that she would absolutely be up for it if Greg Daniels were to come on board, as well as a team that could “really usher us back there.”

“But a reunion for sure! A reunion? Oh my gosh, please!” she said.

Fans will remember that Kinsey’s character Angela and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) end up together in the final season, and until a reunion comes to life, Kinsey believes they’re living their best life together right now.

“I mean, probably yes,” she laughed, after being asked if Dwight and Angela had more kids. “And probably more cats! I sort of joke that Dwight and Angela are running a really crappy bed and breakfast and … they’re just happy on their beet farm and she has as many cats as she could ever want.”

In real life, Kinsey is a cat lover as well. So much so, that she’s joining forces with with Royal Canin — a brand she’s used for her pets for as long as she can remember — to help spread awareness about National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day on Aug. 22, 2019.

“It was such a natural fit for me,” she said in response as to why she joined the campaign to raise awareness. “I have two cats of my own [Oreo and Snickers] I’ve always had cats … being a pet owner is a big part of my life and I love my pets and it’s just a great message to remember to take your cat to the vet. Once a year, have a wellness check up.”

Kinsey explains that it’s different taking your cat versus a dog to the vet — experience wise — and that’s something they are raising awareness on too is trying to help vet clinics become more cat friendly.

To learn more about the campaign, visit Royal Canin’s official website.