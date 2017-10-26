Disney Channel Show Character to Come Out as Gay in Network First

The new season of Andi Mack will feature a groundbreaking scene for the Disney Channel, where one of its young characters will come out as gay to his friends.

The series centers stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular character, a 13-year-old, with Joshua Rush and Sofia Wylie playing her two closest friends, Cyrus and Buffy. In the second season, Andi tells Cyrus about her crush on Jonah Beck (Asher Angel). Cyrus also tells Buffy that he has feelings for Jonah. During the second season, Cyrus will come to terms with his sexuality with the help of his friends.

This is a first for Disney, although it has already featured a gay kiss in the Disney XD animated series Star vs. The Forces of Evil. The company’s Beauty and the Beast also included a gay character, LeFou.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Disney screened the first episode of season two for GLAAD, PFLAG and Common Sense Media.

“Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are; [Creator] Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity,” the network told EW.

GLAAD and the other groups praised Disney’s decision.

“With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country,” Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement to Deadline. “Television reflects the real life world and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favorite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus’ story unfold.”

New episodes of Andi Mack start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.