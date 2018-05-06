Amy Schumer to Host ‘SNL’, Kacey Musgraves as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live has a stacked lineup for its next episode,as comedian Amy Schumer will host the episode while country music singer Kacey Musgraves will perform as the musical guest.

Schumer is fresh off the release of her latest comedy film, I Feel Pretty, which despite the massive box office winner Avengers: Infinity War competing against it, still managed to rake in 34.5 million according to Box Office Mojo.

The 36-year-old was forced to miss the overseas premiere due to a “horrible” kidney infection, which forced her to be hospitalized. She posted a photo on Thursday telling fans she was “on the mend,” and had been keeping fans up to date ever since she was forced to leav for the hospital in the middle of promoting the film in late April.

“Here’s what I’ve been up to this week,” she wrote beneath a selfie of herself in a hospital bed. “I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband [whose] name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

“I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first,” she continued.

“I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too,” her message concluded.

Musgraves meanwhile found herself in an unexpected feud on social media this week, when a photo of Kendall Jenner sitting in front of a city skyline had her face blurred out on a billboard in the background.

Musgraves responded on social media with a photo of her own, blurring out Jenner’s face. However the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality explained that the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

“yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo!” Jenner wrote. “Kacey is literally my f—in fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!”