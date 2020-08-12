'America's Got Talent' Viewers Wish Simon Cowell Well Amidst Live Show Absence

Due to an injury that he sustained while bike riding, Simon Cowell will not be a part of America's Got Talent's live shows on Tuesday and Wednesday. Instead, Kelly Clarkson will be taking his place on the judging panel. Since this is a pretty major shake-up for AGT, fans didn't hesitate to weigh in on the matter.

Cowell reportedly broke his back in multiple places while riding a new electric bike around his home in Malibu, California. His representative confirmed the news on Saturday and shared that Cowell underwent surgery following this incident. They added that he is doing "fine" amidst this stressful ordeal. On Monday afternoon, two days after it was reported that Cowell experienced this back injury, Clarkson announced on Twitter that she would be taking his place on the upcoming live shows for AGT. "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT," Clarkson wrote. "But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"

Even though fans are excited to see what Clarkson will bring to the table, they're still missing Cowell's takes on the program. On Twitter, AGT viewers expressed their thoughts on the latest, Cowell-less episode of the show.