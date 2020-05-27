'America's Got Talent' Fans Weigh in on Sofia Vergara's Debut
Sofia Vergara made a grand entrance on the Season 15 premiere of America's Got Talent Tuesday night. During an extended opening sequence, the actor was formally introduced by host Terry Crews to roaring applause.
The Modern Family star hyped up her debut on the competition series herself with an Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo showed her on the AGT set, promising that "tonight's show is going to be amazing!" Joining fellow judges Howie Mandel, the returning Heidi Klum, executive producer Simon Cowell, Vergara was her usual animated self, reacting in awe to the myriad of contestants, from group choirs to trained pigs.
Vergara's debut on the show comes after NBC's very public firing of former judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough in November, both of whom went on to speak out over the unpleasant and occasionally racist work environment. After meeting with Union, NBC launched an investigation, with Cowell allegedly at the center. It was launched in late 2019 and was assumed to have concluded in January, though no official statement was given.
Despite the circumstances behind her landing the role on AGT, fans were thrilled to see Vergara on the stage. Of course, they took to Twitter to talk about it.
Sofia vergara is a great judge right now #AGT.— Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) May 27, 2020
AGT PLEASE keep Sophia Vergara as a judge She is the Best!! Love her#AGTPremiere— Tonya Hawk (@ladeehawk89) May 27, 2020
Skipped a year or 2 but I'm back to watching #AGT because Sofia Vergara— Jay (@WinWithJay) May 27, 2020
AGT is back and I’m here for it. Sofia Vergara has the most fun personality and is perfect for this show. I fall in love with this show every year.— Eddie (@EddieEScott1) May 27, 2020
I usually refuse to watch AGT but add Sofia Vergara as a judge and I’m here 👏🏻 for 👏🏻 it 👏🏻 !!!!— large marge (@AveryEmmert) May 27, 2020
Sofia Vergara is in the house! #AGTPremiere #AGT— David Lartey (@DLartey94) May 27, 2020
I must admit I still miss @OfficialMelB on @AGT but @SofiaVergara seems to fit in thus far #AGT #AGTPremiere— Darrell Samuels (@Darrell_Samuels) May 27, 2020
#AGT is making me fall in love with @SofiaVergara— Brianna Duncan (@Its_briannajo) May 27, 2020
Very excited for @AGT tonight !! I love @SofiaVergara, so happy she is a host!! ❤️🙌 #agt #AGTPremiere @nbc #beenwaitingforthismoment— Neal (@Neal__Ty) May 26, 2020
I’m so happy @heidiklum is back and I love @SofiaVergara too 🥰 #AGT— Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanWMcCarthy) May 27, 2020
.@SofiaVergara #AGT You are the PERFECT fit for AGT.— Cray-Cray 4 Critters (@HelfrichDebbie) May 27, 2020
Welcome to the #AGT family @sofiavergara! ❤️😘 #AGTPremiere— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) May 27, 2020