'America's Got Talent' Fans Weigh in on Sofia Vergara's Debut

Sofia Vergara made a grand entrance on the Season 15 premiere of America's Got Talent Tuesday night. During an extended opening sequence, the actor was formally introduced by host Terry Crews to roaring applause.

The Modern Family star hyped up her debut on the competition series herself with an Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo showed her on the AGT set, promising that "tonight's show is going to be amazing!" Joining fellow judges Howie Mandel, the returning Heidi Klum, executive producer Simon Cowell, Vergara was her usual animated self, reacting in awe to the myriad of contestants, from group choirs to trained pigs.

Vergara's debut on the show comes after NBC's very public firing of former judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough in November, both of whom went on to speak out over the unpleasant and occasionally racist work environment. After meeting with Union, NBC launched an investigation, with Cowell allegedly at the center. It was launched in late 2019 and was assumed to have concluded in January, though no official statement was given.

Despite the circumstances behind her landing the role on AGT, fans were thrilled to see Vergara on the stage. Of course, they took to Twitter to talk about it.