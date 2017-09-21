10-Year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Runner-up Forced to Remain Onstage for 30 Minutes

America’s Got Talent crowned this season’s winner on Wednesday’s live episode. Darci Lynne, a 12-year-old ventriloquist, was announced as the winner, but some fans were more concerned with how the runner-up, 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale, was treated on the finale.

During the broadcast, both Darci and Angelica endured more than 30 minutes of standing alone on stage. After all that tension, Angelica was declared the runner-up, and some viewers found it harsh to make her go through that.

“Felt badly for both girls; they looked traumatized up there on stage,” one woman wrote on Twitter. “So glad Angelica made it to the final two – she has an amazing voice.”

The stressful situation even caused Angelica to break out in tears before it was even announced that she had not won the competition. Towards the end of the program, she could be seen wiping the tears away from her cheeks with both hands over her face.

Around 9:30 on Wednesday, the show’s five finalists were brought out on stage. One by one, participants were eliminated. By the end, Darci and Angelica stood with host Tyra Banks for more than 10 minutes.

Darci was announced the winner and Angelica almost immediately stopped crying as if the stress had more to do with the tension of the moment than the outcome of the competition.

me: will never get over the fact that that mediocre ventriloquist won agt over angelica hale — maddie loves scott (@vetemitch_) September 21, 2017

Should any kid have to go through this?@angelicahale , 10, is forced to stand on stage for final 30 minutes #agt @ItsDarciLynne @agt pic.twitter.com/JPcWCnVXCX — STOP TERROR (@S_T_O_P_TERROR) September 21, 2017

Despite coming in second place, there was still exciting news for Angelica. Soon after the show, it was announced that she will be joining Darci for two dates in Las Vegas in November. The two will be performing at Planet Hollywood.

Couldn’t be any happier! What an incredible journey & thx to @AGT & America for having me along until the very end! #AGTFinale #TheBeginning https://t.co/eybJWrL2d0 — Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) September 21, 2017

Angelica took to Twitter after the finale to share that she was thrilled to be a part of the show.

“Couldn’t be happier! What an incredible journey & thx to @AGT & America for having me along until the very end!” she wrote.

