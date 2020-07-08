'America's Got Talent' Fans Confused as NBC Re-Airs Season Premiere
Instead of airing a brand-new episode of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, the show decided to re-air the Season 15 premiere. Of course, the fact that the show wasn't airing a new episode was a major bummer to some of the series' most dedicated fans. On Twitter, they even expressed just how frustrated they were about AGT airing a repeat.
AGT re-aired the first episode of the current season, which featured Sofia Vergara joining the judging panel and Heidi Klum's return to the show. This season of AGT has been quite different due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the most recent new episode, the show forged ahead with the audition process with one major caveat — there wasn't an in-studio audience. Because of the health crisis, only the judges, essential crew, and the contestants were on set. For the rest of the season, AGT will be forced to make other, similar changes to their production in order to keep the safety of those involved in mind. Judges Vergara, Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel reportedly filmed a Judges Cut episode of the series in late June. Although, they did so outdoors in Los Angeles in lieu of doing so in their studio.
Even though the show is currently dealing with production amidst the coronavirus pandemic, fans were still eager to see a new outing of the show on Tuesday. Naturally, they took to Twitter in order to showcase exactly what they thought about AGT airing a repeat instead.
Confused
.@SimonCowell #AGT why is there a re run on fir July 7th? I understand that we are in the middle of the Carona ,but the show went on last week without an audience.....so I don't understand.?I was looking forward to this all week.....— Carol Wiener (@CarolWiener8) July 8, 2020
Thought It Would Be New
WTF. Advertised as new. What's going on?.@SimonCowell #AGT— Snappytom717@gmail.com (@snappytom717) July 8, 2020
Nope
#AGT I turn to NBC and I see three big ol pigs. It's a repeat.
Damn. I'll be back for #worldofdance— Jocelyn Harris (@Jocey2003) July 8, 2020
Why?
Why a rerun? Nobody asked for this. 😒— RJK22020 (@rjk22020) July 8, 2020
Not Happy
Yeah I agree. No one wanted a rerun— Scott's Tots (@CaptCP404) July 7, 2020
Disrespectful?
#AGT Very disrespectful to the contestants not broadcasting tonight. Why repeat the show about pigs? Highly unprofessional of #AGT. Don't you care about the contestants?— sandra staas (@SandraStaas) July 8, 2020
Major Bummer
I feel like an idiot that tonight's #AGT is a rerun. Bummer.— Kent Johnsen (@kentttiferrr) July 8, 2020