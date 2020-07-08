'America's Got Talent' Fans Confused as NBC Re-Airs Season Premiere

Instead of airing a brand-new episode of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, the show decided to re-air the Season 15 premiere. Of course, the fact that the show wasn't airing a new episode was a major bummer to some of the series' most dedicated fans. On Twitter, they even expressed just how frustrated they were about AGT airing a repeat.

AGT re-aired the first episode of the current season, which featured Sofia Vergara joining the judging panel and Heidi Klum's return to the show. This season of AGT has been quite different due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the most recent new episode, the show forged ahead with the audition process with one major caveat — there wasn't an in-studio audience. Because of the health crisis, only the judges, essential crew, and the contestants were on set. For the rest of the season, AGT will be forced to make other, similar changes to their production in order to keep the safety of those involved in mind. Judges Vergara, Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel reportedly filmed a Judges Cut episode of the series in late June. Although, they did so outdoors in Los Angeles in lieu of doing so in their studio.

Even though the show is currently dealing with production amidst the coronavirus pandemic, fans were still eager to see a new outing of the show on Tuesday. Naturally, they took to Twitter in order to showcase exactly what they thought about AGT airing a repeat instead.