'AGT': No One Fills in for Simon Cowell, and Fans Are Confused

The quarterfinals stage of America's Got Talent continued on Tuesday night. Although, unlike the previous two weeks of the competition, the show simply forged ahead with a three-person judging panel comprised of Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, as Simon Cowell has been forced to miss several tapings of the show due to a back injury that he sustained a few weeks ago. As a result, fans are wondering why there wasn't a guest judge for Tuesday night's episode.

For the previous two quarterfinal rounds, AGT employed a special guest to fill in for Cowell. Kelly Clarkson filled in for her former American Idol mentor on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. The show then sought out some help from Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who filled in on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. However, as seen on Tuesday night's episode, AGT simply went ahead with their three-person judging panel. They did not share why the panel went without a fourth judge.

Since fans have been enjoying the special guest appearances on the NBC competition, some were a little bummed to see that there wouldn't be a fourth judge on Tuesday night's episode. Of course, AGT fans had plenty of thoughts (and more than a few questions) about the show's latest decision.