'America's Got Talent' Fans Have Mixed Thoughts About Crowdless Episode
America's Got Talent was forced to do things a bit differently for Tuesday night's episode. Usually, the show features a live studio audience that cheers (or boos) for the various acts that take to the stage. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, AGT went without an audience in order to keep the safety of the talent and crew in mind. Since the show implemented such a major change, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that viewers had their fair share of thoughts about the latest episode of AGT.
Back in mid-March, it was reported that AGT would continue to film during the health crisis. However, they would be doing so without a studio audience. Although, shortly after that information was reported, AGT ultimately shut down production "out of an abundance of caution." Of course, before they did cease production due to the pandemic, the show was in production for one day without their audience in tow. The audience-less version of AGT played out on Tuesday, as all of the acts that auditioned did so without a large crowd to cheer them on.
Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about AGT's new dynamic. While some viewers said that they were thrilled to see the acts still putting their best foot forward on the stage despite the lack of audience, others weren't exactly on board with all of the changes.
Killing It Regardless
prevnext
#AGT I'm really feel for these contestants performing without a full audience, but everyone is KILLIN IT!— Jocelyn Harris (@Jocey2003) July 1, 2020
A Little Weird
prevnext
Watching #AmericasGotTalent without an audience is so odd but it’s our new normal. 😕 #COVIDー19 #AGT @AGT— James Jr. (@james_jr86) July 1, 2020
Not Hating The Change
prevnext
The no audience is working for me so far only thing is they keep cutting back and forth. #agt #americasgottalent— Kermitdrinkstea2 (@Tvpoll_rtfav2) July 1, 2020
Missing The Audience
prevnext
Damn the audience rlly makes the show #agt— kat¹²⁷ (@minjooneun) July 1, 2020
Still Bringing The Talent
prevnext
Even without an audience, auditions are still on a roll. #AGT— David Lartey (@DLartey94) July 1, 2020
Strange
prevnext
It is so strange watching #AGT with no audience.— Jess Egresits (@textaholic_14) July 1, 2020
Different, But Still Great
prev
The absence of the audience definitely creates a different dynamic to the show...yet still remains enjoyable! @AGT #AGT— Philip (@PACinDFW) July 1, 2020