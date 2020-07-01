'America's Got Talent' Fans Have Mixed Thoughts About Crowdless Episode

America's Got Talent was forced to do things a bit differently for Tuesday night's episode. Usually, the show features a live studio audience that cheers (or boos) for the various acts that take to the stage. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, AGT went without an audience in order to keep the safety of the talent and crew in mind. Since the show implemented such a major change, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that viewers had their fair share of thoughts about the latest episode of AGT.

Back in mid-March, it was reported that AGT would continue to film during the health crisis. However, they would be doing so without a studio audience. Although, shortly after that information was reported, AGT ultimately shut down production "out of an abundance of caution." Of course, before they did cease production due to the pandemic, the show was in production for one day without their audience in tow. The audience-less version of AGT played out on Tuesday, as all of the acts that auditioned did so without a large crowd to cheer them on.

Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about AGT's new dynamic. While some viewers said that they were thrilled to see the acts still putting their best foot forward on the stage despite the lack of audience, others weren't exactly on board with all of the changes.