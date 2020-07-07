Season 15 of America's Got Talent has already been full of breathtaking performances and more than a few emotional moments. But, is AGT airing on Tuesday, July 7? After a few weeks of all-new episodes, the series is taking this week off and will be airing a repeat instead.

On Tuesday, AGT will air a repeat of the premiere episode of the season, which featured Sofia Vergara's first time on the judges' panel and Heidi Klum's official return to the show. It's unclear why AGT is airing a repeat episode so early on in the season, but it's possible that those behind the show are still trying to figure out how the show will go forward amidst the coronavirus pandemic. A week ago, the show aired its first crowdless episode, as the series forged ahead with the audition process without an in-studio audience. However, the show only filmed without an audience for one day before production on the show was officially halted due to the health crisis.

Catch the first episode of the season TONIGHT at 8/7c only on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/Oh6wHmRMxj — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 7, 2020

Fremantle, which produces AGT, originally told Deadline that they would be filming the show without an audience due to the pandemic. They told the outlet at the time, "Due to the ongoing global situation around Covid-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences. Effective immediately, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions America's Got Talent and Family Feud." Although, shortly after that announcement, the production decided to officially suspend production "out of an abundance of caution."

On June 30, USA Today reported that AGT was taking extra precautions to make sure that they could still film the rest of the season. Three months after suspending filming, AGT became one of the first shows to get back to production, as they filmed a special Judges' Cuts episode in late June. The judges — Vergara, Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel — filmed the episode outdoors in Los Angeles. AGT will also forge ahead with their live shows on Aug. 11. While the coronavirus pandemic presented its fair share of challenges for filming the show, Cowell told USA Today that they found a "silver lining" during this process. "As bad as it is, you always have to find a solution to get back to work," he explained to the publication via email. "I have sympathy for so many people in this situation, but if our show is an example, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s different, but hopefully it will still be as popular."