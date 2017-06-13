America’s Got Talent Contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers Dead At 29

It's a sad day in the world of reality television, as a contestant on America's Got Talent was tragically killed over the weekend.

According to TMZ, 29-year-old Dr. Brandon Rogers died over the weekend after getting involved in a fatal car accident in Maryland.

The report states that the crash occurred on Saturday evening, and Rogers passed away in the hospital on Sunday.

Rogers was a talented vocal performer, who had been recognized by Boyz II Men. He had a successful audition for America's Got Talent, although the episode has yet to air. His audition was scheduled for an episode next month.

As of this time, there is no decision as to whether or not his episode will be aired, but his family hopes that it will.

After posting videos of himself covering Boyz II Men songs on Instagram, the group began to notice the talents of Rogers. In fact, at one point they shouted him out on social media, and brought him along to perform live with them.

Our thoughts are with Brandon's family.

