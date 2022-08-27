'American Idol' Winner Hospitalized

2020 American Idol winner was recently hospitalized for an unknown condition. Samantha Diaz was crowned winner of the reality singing competition during a live and remote virtual episode of the show in the historical season where contestants and judges broadcasted remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Diaz, who goes by Just Sam on social media, shared on her account that she was in the hospital. "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help," she wrote in her IG Stories. "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone. I'm doing much better now," she later updated fans. In a separate update, she told fans: "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital." Diaz also said, in the video post, "Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!" She also noted her experience wasn't the best, saying, "I need a better hospital bruh," she wrote. "I hate it here tbh."

During her time on the show, Diaz spoke about growing up in an environment where some weren't supportive of her goals. "My grandmother has been saying that she doesn't believe that people like us can have their dreams come true," she said on the show. "This is proof to her! I kept on pushing, kept on singing, and look where it's brought me. I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can't come true. Anyone can do it."

She gained notoriety in her hometown for singing in subway stations. Diaz performed in the subway stations full-time before her American Idol journey.

During her audition, she broke down in tears when revealing how subway singing helped her pay her bills, rent, and put food on the table. Diaz remained the only contestant in Los Angeles when the show was forced to go virtual due to the pandemic.