‘American Horror Story’ Teases ‘Freak Show’ Crossover in ‘Apocalypse’

American Horror Story teased the destruction of their previous established universes in the latest Apocalypse Twitter promos.

The official Twitter account for the FX anthology series released a series of promos Friday and Saturday featuring burnt out versions of season one’s Murder House and, surprisingly, season four’s Freak Show.

“All is ash,” the tweet featuring the ruined Murder House read. As for the burnt down Freak Show, the tweet merely said “Bear Witness.”

Fans of the show commented to the cryptic promo, wondering if this meant that Apocalypse — which is already being known as the highly-anticipated crossover season between Murder House and Coven — would feature characters from Freak Show as well.

“THIS OFFICIALLY HAS BECOME THE GAME OF HOW MANY ROLES SARAH PAULSON CAN PLAY AT ONCE WHILE DIRECTING,” one user wrote. “They really got my queen out here carrying the show on her back.”

The user referred to Paulson playing three roles during the upcoming season of AHS; Season one’s Billie Dean Howard, Season Three’s Cordelia Foxx and new character Venable.

Paulson will also be sitting in the director’s chair for an episode of the upcoming installment, set to feature the return of Jessica Lange in the season one role of Constance Langdon.

“I think all the seasons will make an appearance here in the apocalypse,” another user theorized, waiting fo similar promos to feature season two’s Briarcliff asylum and season five’s Hotel Cortez.

One week before its season premiere, Apocalypse released the full trailer for the season and gave a first inkling as to the plot of the doomsday-themed installment.

The video shows new characters played by Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and newcomer Joan Collins, along with Leslie Grossman’s Coco, escaping Los Angeles before the end of the world, until their plane crashes.

They later find themselves seeking shelter in Outpost 3, a warehouse strictly ruled by Venable (Paulson) and her minions, which include Kathy Bates and Freak Show’s Erika Ervin (who played Amazon Eve in season four).

The Antichrist, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) also makes an appearance in the trailer, as well as the Coven witches Cordelia (Paulson), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Misty Day (Lily Rabe) and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy).

The season will also see the return of Murder House‘s Harmon family, played by Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton and Taissa Farmiga; who will also reprise her Coven role as Zoe Benson during Apocalypse.

The mysteries of American Horror Story: Apocalypse will begin to unfold when the show premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX.