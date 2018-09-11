‘American Horror Story’: Sarah Paulson’s Mysterious New ‘Apocalypse’ Character Revealed

American Horror Story: Apocalypse has given fans a first look at Sarah Paulson‘s new character Venable.

Creator Ryan Murphy’s favorite muse Sarah Paulson has undergone a number of transformations for FX series American Horror Story, including conjoined twins Bette and Dot in Freak Show, Cult‘s Ally Mayfair-Richards, and Lana Winters in Asylum, but in the upcoming eighth season, she will step into the shoes of Venable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a tweet released Tuesday by the series’ official Twitter account, fans got their first look at the new character. In the 30-second-long teaser, Paulson dressed in a pantsuit with her hair slicked back, slowly turns a raffle drum.

“Now is your chance to be one of the few remaining. This is your chance to survive. We’ll find you soon,” she declares, presumably referencing some strange lottery that will select who will survive the impending apocalypse.

The teaser also introduced fans to a new site, TheBeginningIsNear.TV, which warns that “decimation is upon us” and features a fan contest to “attend an exclusive AHS: Apocalypse experience.”

Along with the still very mysterious Venable, the Emmy-winning actress is also set to reprise two of her previous roles – Murder House‘s medium Billie Dean Howard and Coven‘s blind Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx.

“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds,” Paulson teased of her three characters to FXNOW. “I don’t know how long that’s going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

Along with Cordelia, a number of other witches from Coven will be returning for the Murder House/Coven crossover season. Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga, and Stevie Nicks will all be reprising their season 3 roles for Apocalypse.

As for head witch Fiona Goode’s Jessica Lange, she is set to return in episode six, directed by Paulson, as her season 1 character Constance Langdon, the grandmother of Anti-Christ Michael Langdon, who will also be a character in season 8 portrayed by Cody Fern.

Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd will also star in AHS: Apocalypse.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the series’ eighth season, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.