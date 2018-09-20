‘American Horror Story’: Rubber Man From ‘Murder House’ Returns

TV Shows

American Horror Story brought back one of its scariest ghosts to Outpost 3 in Apocalypse’s second episode.

As the residents of Outpost 3 got separate interviews to determine which one of them would get to go to the “Sanctuary” with him, Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters) got a surprise visit from the scary season one ghost.

After Mr. Gallant and Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) appear to flirt during his interrogation, Gallant is interrupted while he’s touching himself by the ghost.

This is the first appearance of a major Murder House character on Apocalypse, which is set to include crossover aspects from the first and third seasons of American Horror Story.

“Pack that thing in your luggage?” Gallant asked as he approached the mysterious figure seductively. “Is this part of the interview or…?”

Once Gallant got close enough, Rubber Man grabbed Gallant by the back of the head and pressed him closer to him, as Gallant whispered “I’m yours,” licking his rubber mask.

The action happens mostly off-screen, until Evie (Joan Collins) is seen walking to check on her grandson, while in a glamorous outfit and overhears what is happening in Gallant’s room.

She peeks through a crack on the door and sees Rubber Man and her grandson hooking up.

“Oh God,” the grandmother says in a panic, before composing herself.

The scary ghost made another appearance later in the episode, when he was seen crawling up the ceiling in the room where teenagers Timothy (Kyle Allen) and Emily (Ashley Santos) were talking.

Fans of the FX anthology series were happy to see the iconic character from Murder House.

“Rubber man returns….” one user wrote.

“Okay ik Evan wasn’t in the rubber suit but it’s weird cause it’s his character that’s the rubber man but in that scene it’s Michaell which is his other characters son…… make sense?” another user tried to reason.

Fans of the series will remember that Rubber Man was first revealed to be Murder House resident Tate Langdon (Peters), who used the costume to rape Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) which led to the birth of Michael Langdon at the end of season one.

No explanation was given as to how Rubber Man was able to leave the mansion, or who was donning the costume at Outpost 3, though we can be safe to assume the answers will come later in the season.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

