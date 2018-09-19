‘American Horror Story’: Jessica Lange Returns in New ‘Apocalypse’ Photo

Ryan Murphy celebrated reaching an Instagram followers milestone by sharing a first look at the return of Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon on an upcoming episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

The fan-favorite star of the first four seasons of the FX anthology series is seen in the shot in her best Constance outfit, consisting of a flowery blouse and her iconic hairdo, next to co-star Sarah Paulson, who is set to direct the episode showing Lange’s return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To celebrate 300k followers, here’s a first look at the return of Queen Constance…the one and only Lady Lange…being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson. Love them both!” Murphy wrote on the caption.

Fans of the series, eager to see the actress return to the show after being gone for the last three seasons, flooded the comments section of the new photo.

“TWO QUEENS!!!!!!” one user wrote, complimenting the two American Horror Story favorite actresses.

“I am dead. I’ve waited for this for so long!!!” another eager viewer wrote.

“I’ve never been so happy. The queen is back,” a third user wrote.

Lange played lead roles in the first four seasons of American Horror Story: Constance Langdon in Murder House; Sister Jude (Judy Martin) in Asylum; Fiona Goode on Coven and Elsa Mars in Freak Show.

Following the release of Freak Show, Lange stepped away from the anthology series to pursue other projects, not going too far away from Ryan Murphy’s influence as she co-starred on Feud: Bette and Joan alongside Susan Sarandon in 2016.

On Apocalypse, Lange will reprise her role as Constance later in the season, likely due to her relationship as the caretaker of Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) and Tate Langdon’s (Evan Peters) son Michael following Vivien’s death at the end of the first season.

An adult Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) appeared near the end of the first episode of Apocalypse, 18 months after the end of the world, claiming to the residents of Outpost 3 that he had a safe house of his own with more resources, though the residents would have to fight for their space in the new shelter.

Though Lange is the most anticipated cameo from previous seasons, Apocalypse will also serve as the long-awaited crossover season between Murder House and Coven, bringing back beloved characters from both of those installments in the series in new episodes.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.