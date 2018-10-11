‘American Horror Story’: Jessica Lange Returns in Episode 6 Preview

After a four-season absence, Jessica Lange is set to return in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Fans got their first look at Lange’s return in the preview for Wednesday, Oct. 17’s episode, titled “Return to Murder House,” in which the prolific actress will reprise her AHS debut role of Constance Langdon.

In the short clip, Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) travel to the Los Angeles-based Murder House in an effort to investigate Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) past following him newly crowned as Supreme. The duo — unlikely paired in their joint venture to seek the truth on the new Supreme — purchase the home in an attempt to speak to the spirits that have been doomed to reside in it for eternity including Taissa Farmiga’s Violet Harmon.

“Now who do you think you are?” Lange, in character as Constance, can be heard saying as she walks down the stairs of the Murder House, surprising Madison and Behold.

Fans of the series and of Lange will remember that Constance is the grandmother of Michael and the former owner of the Murder House, where her son’s spirit, Tate Langdon (Evan Peters), currently resides. Following Michael’s birth, she had taken guardianship of Michael, though it remains to be seen how the Anti-Christ ended up in the care of Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates).

Lange’s return to the series was announced prior to the season eight premiere by creator Ryan Murphy. He later teased her return in a behind-the-scenes photo he shared on his Instagram account.

Lange had been a major player in the first four seasons of the horror anthology series, having played lead roles. Along with season one’s Constance Langdon, she also portrayed Sister Jude in Asylum, Supreme witch Fiona Goode in Coven, and Freak Show matriarch Elsa Mars. She stepped away from the series following Freak Show, which she said was her favorite season.

“I loved every season, some more than others, of course. I think my favorite was this last season [Freak Show],” she said following her exit from the series. “What I loved most about doing these four years was working with Ryan Murphy, working with this group of kind-of repertory actors, and yet doing something completely different every year. And I appreciate so much the characters that they wrote for me. They were great, great characters that had so much to do.”

Currently, Lange is not set to reprise the role of Fiona Goode in the Murder House/Coven series, though with this season’s unexpected crossover with Hotel, which also saw Evan Peters reprise the role of James March, anything seems to be possible.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse returns with its sixth episode, directed by Sarah Paulson, on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.