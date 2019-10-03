’American Horror Story’: Emma Roberts’ Character Gets Stabbed in the Neck With a Syringe

American Horror Story is back and better than ever, but has wasted no time in shocking fans, with a major character getting stabbed in the neck in this week’s episode. The new season of AHS is subtitled 1984, and pays homage to the classic B slasher-horror flicks if the 1970s and ’80s. A group of teenagers at camp are being stalked by a masked killer, which is reminiscent of Friday the 13th or Sleepaway Camp.

In Wednesday’s night’s episode, series star Emma Roberts — who plays a character named Brooke — is running from The Night Stalker, and she is accompanied by Nurse Rita (played by Angelica Ross).

Just as the two escape the vicious murderer, Rita surprisingly attacks Brooke and stabs her in the neck with a syringe. It is presumed that the she injected Brooke with a tranquilizer, but fans will have to wait until the next episode to see what happens to her. Interestingly, viewers later discovered that Nurse Rita was not who she claimed to be and was actually an impostor who helped murder the original Nurse Rita and then assumed her identity.

Fans of the show have been sounding off about the intense episode, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“My prediction is she’s the “Final Girl” of this movie-within-a-show we’re watching, but the premise changes and Emma Roberts won’t be playing Brooke for the rest of the season,” one fan offered.

“If she would have died I think ‘Nurse Rita’ would have killed her or after shooting her with god knows what given her to Mr. Jingles,” another person suggested.

“Great job y’all,” someone else tweeted to the AHS account. “I believe that the blonde girl wants revenge on Brooke is because of Brooke’s insane fiance is the brother of the blonde girl.”

“Wow, only 3rd episode in & my head is spinning from all the plot twists,” one other fan commented. “Don’t know who anyone’s true intentions are!”

