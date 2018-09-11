‘American Horror Story’ Continues Crossover Teases With ‘Hotel’ Clip

American Horror Story blew up the Murder House, ruined the Freak Show and now dilapidated the Hotel just in time for the premiere of Apocalypse.

As part of continued promotion for the upcoming installment of the horror anthology series, American Horror Story unveiled the latest past season to see itself destroyed in a graphic on its official Twitter account.

The video, which was released with the caption “No vacancy,” shows the broken down and burnt entrance to season 5’s Hotel Cortez.

The tweet follows similar short clips showing the burnt versions of season one’s Murder House and the home of the freaks on season four’s Freak Show.

The allusion that all seasons of the FX anthology series might be affected by the events of Apocalypse makes sense considering the installment is the anticipated crossover season between Murder House and Coven, and set to begin its action with the “end of the world.”

The Hotel-themed tweet should help fuel speculation that season 5 star Lady Gaga might reprise her role of the Countess Elizabeth Johnson in the new season, which first kickstarted after the show released a teaser featuring an actress that looked very similar to the singer.

Though Gaga did not appear in either Murder House or Coven, her characters in the seasons she did make cameo appearances on did have a connection. Gaga’s Countess was revealed to be a patient of original Murder House resident Charles Montgomery. In season 6’s Roanoke, Gaga played Sćathach, the original Supreme of the Coven witches.

The likeliness of Gaga actually reprising the role is probably not likely, as the singer is currently busy promoting the premiere of her Oscar buzzworthy film A Star Is Born, co-starring and directed by Bradley Cooper.

Apocalypse will mean a homecoming to many fan-favorite actors and characters from previous seasons. Already confirmed to return are Coven witches Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson, who is also set to reprise her season role of Billie Dean Howard and new role known as Venable), Zoey Benson (Taissa Farmiga), Misty Day (Lily Rabe), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) and Stevie Knicks.

As for Murder House, Evan Peters will reprise his role of Tate Langdon, along with a new character; Farmiga will reprise her role as Violet Harmon; and Vivien (Connie Britton) and Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) are also set to return.

Jessica Lange, who has been absent from the series since Freak Show, is also set to return for an episode of the new season directed by Paulson.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.