‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Evan Peters Will Return as ‘Murder House’ Ghost Tate Langdon

Evan Peters is returning to American Horror Story: Apocalypse in his season 1 Murder House role of Tate Langdon.

On Tuesday, series creator Ryan Murphy seemingly confirmed that Evan Peters, a long-time star of the popular anthology series, will be reprising his season 1 ghostly role for the upcoming season 8 Murder House and Coven crossover.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tate. Happy to be home,” Murphy captioned a photo on Instagram of Peters standing on the set of the Murder House home, which served as the location for season 1 of the series.

As fans of the series will remember, Tate Langdon was a high school shooter turned ghost who was a long-time resident of the Murder House and began a budding relationship with Taissa Farmiga’s Violet Harmon after the Harmon family moved in. His role became much more sinister, however, when he donned the Rubber Man suit and raped Violet’s mother, Vivien, leading to the conception and birth of Anti-Christ Michael Langdon, who will “usher in the end of times” in season 8.

That role, along with several other of his roles throughout the series, proved to be “exhausting” and “mentally draining” for Peters, who told GQ that “you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life,” though “you have to go there for the scenes.”

Peters is also expected to be portraying a second character this season that is entirely new to the actor, and is said to be “comedic.” He will be the grandson of Joan Collins’ character.

“The funny thing is, we shot Cult and it was very taxing on Evan, and around Thanksgiving, I was talking to Evan and he said, ‘You know this show is so hard, it’s so difficult to do,’” Murphy said of Peters’ season 8 character at AHS‘ pre-Emmy voting event, according to Deadline. “So your part this year is a comedic part, you are comedic and you play a hairstylist.”

Peters is the third actor for season 8 set to take on multiple roles. Taissa Farmiga is set to return as her Murder House character Violet and her Coven character Zoe Benson, while Sarah Paulson will reprise season 1’s Billie Dean Howard and season 3’s Coredlia Foxx as well as take on the new role of Venable.

It is not yet known if Peters will also be reprising his season 3 role of zombie boy Kyle Spencer, the Kappa Lambda Gamma fraternity member who later served as a butler at Miss Robichaux’s Academy. Kyle was also a love interest for both Zoe and Emma Roberts’ Madison Montgomery.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.