‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Promo Hints ‘Hotel’ Crossover Is Happening

American Horror Story: Apocalypse may be the long-awaited crossover between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, but a trailer for Wednesday’s episode teased that season five’s Hotel may come into the mix.

Although brief, the trailer, released ahead of Wednesday night’s all-new episode, “Could It Be…Satan?” shows Anti-Christ Michael Langdon entering what appears to be a room at season five’s Hotel Cortez.

As comparisons to scenes from season five show, the detail on the doors are nearly identical, as is the dresser situated within the room, the comforter on the bed, and the color of the walls.

Although season eight of the FX horror anthology series seems to largely be taking place in the fallout shelter known as Outpost 3, Michael headed to Hotel Cortez does not seem entirely out of the realm of possibility. Fans of the series will recall that Coven witch Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), who is set to reprise her role in Apocalypse, died in Hotel Cortez after being attacked by vampire Ramona Royale while visiting Los Angeles to attend a taping of The Price is Right.

As Reddit users have speculated, Langdon’s visit may just be to visit Queenie, as the trailer also showed him visiting Emma Robert’s Madison Montgomery, whose own personal hell seems to be working retail.

Should the scenery actually be that of the Hotel Cortez, it would add credence to the theory that Lady Gaga may reprise one of her AHS characters this season, namely season five’s Countess Elizabeth Johnson, the owner of Hotel Cortez. While a possible Lady Gaga appearance hasn’t been mentioned, The Countess does have a connection to the Murder House, as she had once received treatment there from original owner Charles Montgomery.

Speculation that the singer could potentially make her return to American Horror Story was first prompted after a teaser for the season showed what some fans thought was a woman who appeared to be Gaga. That teaser clip immediately got the rumor mill spinning.

Given that Apocalypse largely seems to be focused on the presence of witches in the world, fans have also speculated that Gaga’s season six Roanoke character Scáthach will return. As fans have eagerly pointed out, Scáthach was the original Supreme, reigning long before Fiona Goode or Cordelia Foxx, and she may be needed in the fight against Michael.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.