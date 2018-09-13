‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Features ‘Murder House’ Easter Egg in Premiere

American Horror Story: Apocalypse spent most of its season premiere introducing viewers to new characters rising from the ashes of the end of the world, but a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment gave us the first clue as the season’s crossover component.

In the episode’s final scene, we meet Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the son of Murder House characters Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Connie Britton (Vivien Harmon). While we knew possible-Antichrist Michael would be a major player in Apocalypse, his entrance included a huge Murder House Easter egg.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As he walks in Outpost 3, the doomsday bunker, the Patience and Prudence song “Tonight You Belong to Me” begins to play. This unsettling pop song was played several times in the first AHS season.

Most notably, it was played at the beginning and the end of the season. In the first scene of the show, twins Troy and Byron are shown vandalizing the Murder House as the song plays. They, of course, perish at the end of the scene.

At the end of the season the song is played again as the deceased Harmon family terrorizes the home’s new owners to scare them away. They look outside happily as the new family flees away in fright as the creepy song comes back into play.

As previously reported, Apocalypse will serve as the highly-anticipated crossover season between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, two of the most beloved seasons the series has put out so far.

Along with her new role as the scary Wilhemina Venable, Sarah Paulson is set to reprise her roles of medium Billie Dean Howard (Murder House) and Supreme Cordelia Foxx (Coven).

Cordelia will reportedly bring with her the other witches of the Coven, including Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), Misty Day (Lily Rabe), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) and Stevie Nicks (as herself).

Evan Peters, who plays the new role of Mr. Gallant is also set to reprise his season one role of ghost/school shooter Tate Langdon at some point in the rapture-themed season.

Photos released by creator Ryan Murphy, as well as cast members teased the series would return to the Murder House and bring back beloved characters Vivien and Ben (Dylan McDermott).

Taissa Farmiga will also return to reprise both of her roles from the fan-favorite installments, including Violet Harmon from season one and Zoe Benson from season three.

Details on when the crossover moments will actually happen have been kept under wraps, though the trailer for the season teased that the Coven witches will be paying a visit Outpost 3 at some point, maybe in an attempt to put a stop to Michael’s plans.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.