‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Lady Gaga Fans Convinced She Appears in New Teaser

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will see the return of Lady Gaga, at least according to speculation from fans.

Speculation that Gaga will reprise her Hotel role of the Countess Elizabeth Johnson, her Roanoke role of Sćathach, or possibly an entirely new character, was prompted after a new teaser trailer released on Monday showed a woman with an uncanny resemblance to the “Million Reasons Why” singer sitting upon a throne as she sucked in another person’s life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the series were quick to point out the resemblance, getting the rumor mill turning that Gaga could perhaps be returning to the series after having last been seen as Sćathan in Roankoke.

One person even had to “replay it five times” because they were so convinced that the woman was in fact the “Million Reasons Why” singer.

I had to replay it five times cause I swore it was her — Nikki Carlysle (@GranThiCar) August 28, 2018

Mother Monster reprising her season 5 role is not entirely out of the cards, as Apocalypse is seeing the return of several past characters, though given that the eighth season is a crossover of both Murder House and Coven, all of the returning characters announced so far have been from those seasons. However, while Lady Gaga did not appear in either of those seasons, both her Hotel and Roanoke characters have connections to those seasons.

In season 5, it was revealed that Gaga’s Countess had once visited the Murder House to receive treatment from Charles Montgomery, the original owner of the house, connecting her back to season 1. Giving her a direct tie to season 3 and the entirety of the Coven cast that is set to return, her season 6 character, Sćathach was the original Supreme, and as some fans have pointed out, the woman in the teaser appears to be sitting on the Supreme’s chair.

Should Gaga reprise one of her roles, she will be joining a cast that already includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Stevie Nicks, Connie Britton, and several more.

The upcoming season is set to take place in October of 2019 and will begin with a “cataclysmic event” that will lead to the end of the world, seemingly brought on by the Anti-Christ originally introduced in season 1.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.