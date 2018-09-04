‘American Horror Story’: Everything to Know About Season 8

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is just a week away from premiering, and there is a lot to know about the new season.

Although originally announced in January 2017, the upcoming eighth season of the popular FX horror anthology series still remains a mystery, with creator Ryan Murphy continuing the trend of keeping details under wraps. Amid the speculation and rumors, a number of breadcrumbs have been dropped about season eight, giving fans an idea of what the ambitious season will look like.

Keep scrolling to see everything you need to know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

When does it premiere?

Season 8 of American Horror Story, titled Apocalypse, is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.



Although no official trailer has been released for the upcoming installment of the horror anthology series, in the weeks leading up to the premiere, a number of key imagery and other marketing materials, including short teasers, have been released. Many of the released images and clips have heavily teased at the theme of the upcoming season, which is said to get back to the more fantasy-based tone of Asylum and Coven.

It is a crossover season

Creator Ryan Murphy revealed on Twitter in June 2018 that the eighth installment of the FX horror anthology series would be a crossover of season 1’s Murder House and season 3’s Coven.





The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018

The previously teased crossover season was originally believed to be happening in season 9, or even possibly in the already-renewed-for season 10.

There are Returning characters and cast members

The converging seasons of the series means that not only will a number of actors return, but a number of characters from past seasons will also be appearing again.



Returning from Murder House, and presumably still residing in the residence, are the entire Harmon family of Ben (Dylan McDermott), Vivien (Connie Britton), and Violet (Taissa Farmiga), as well as Tate Langdon (Peter Evans) and Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange).



Bringing spells and magic are the coven of Salem descendants from season 3’s Coven, including Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Zoe Benson (Farmiga), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Stevie Nicks’ white witch, Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), Myrtle Snow (Fracnes Conroy), and Misty Day (Lily Rabe).



It is possible that several other characters could also make their returns, include Evan Peters’ season 3 character Kyle Spencer, and Lady Gaga’s Hotel character Countesss Elizabeth Johnson and Roanoke character Sćathach, both of which had connections to the crossover seasons.



Other returning cast members include Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd.

There are New characters and cast members

Apocalypse is proving to have a large ensemble cast, with a number of new faces joining the mix of fan favorites.



Joan Collins will join the anthology series in a yet to be named role, though it is said that she will portray the grandmother of Evan Peters’ new character, who is said to be a hairstylist.



UnREAL‘s Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and The Path‘s Kyle Allen will also appear in recurring roles, though details regarding their characters have not yet been revealed.



Pose actor Billy Porter will also be taking on a role in Apocalypse, and recent set photos revealed him wearing all black while filming a scene with Emma Roberts, leading to suspicion that he may be linked to the coven of witches.



Apocalypse will also see the debut of new character Venable, who will be portrayed by Sarah Paulson alongside her Murder House and Coven characters.

Michael Langdon/Anti-Christ is now a grown-up

Excited to announce Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Premieres September 12 on FX. pic.twitter.com/kFYQ2GAncd — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 26, 2018

He was prophesized to “usher in the end of times,” and when fans last saw Michael Langdon in the final scene of Murder House, he was already showcasing murderous inclinations at the young age of 3. When he returns in season 8, he will be fully grown and portrayed by Cody Fern, those inclinations having only deepened.



Although the extent of his role is not known, it is believed that a now adult Michael will prompt the “cataclysmic event” that leads to the end of the world, leading to the crossover of Murder House and Coven.

Season 8 is set in October 2019

When season 8 premieres, it will not be set very far in the future. Executive producer Alexis Woodall revealed that Apocalypse “begins with the end of the world,” which will supposedly be around October 2019, “and then our world begins.”



However, the end of the world does not necessarily mean the true end.



“If we’re here, the world didn’t totally end. There’s a mystery to the show that’s better unfolded,” Woodall continued. “Unfortunately, I can’t give you specifics about what the devil child will do.”

It will tackle one of Dante’s nine circles of hell

While few concrete details for the season are known, it is likely that Apocalypse will deal with either lust or violence, as creator Ryan Murphy revealed in a July Instagram post that each season of AHS corresponds to one of Dante’s nine circles of hell.

While crossover seasons Murder House and Coven corresponded with limbo and treachery, and Freak Show tackled greed while Cult took on heresy, the only remaining circles to cover are lust and violence. Given the nature of an apocalypse, and the teasers that have been released, it seems as though season 8 is leaning towards violence.

Two actors are taking turns behind the camera

Along with taking on multiple roles in Apocalypse, both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are said to be directing episodes.



Paulson will reportedly be directing episode six, which will see the return of Jessica Lange, who has been absent from American Horror Story for four seasons. Details of episode 6 have not yet been revealed, but it is known that Paulson’s episode will at least in part take place in the Murder House and see the likes of both Connie Britton’s Vivien Harmon and Dylan McDermott’s Ben Harmon.