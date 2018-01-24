‘American Crime Story’: ‘Versace’ Premiere Draws Big Ratings for FX

American Crime Story‘s newest installment boasts impressive ratings for FX, making it the network’s most-watched drama premiere since Legion in the advertisers demographic.

The limited series, called The Assassination of Gianni Versace, premiered to 5.5 million total viewers in Live+3, making it one of cable television’s highest-rated series premieres since 2016. The massive ratings for FX will only continue to climb as video-on-demand views will roll in later this week.

ACS‘s initial broadcast alone brought in 3.6 million viewers, ranking it as no. 3 among all cable series premieres since January 2017. The premiere also ranked no. 1 in basic cable viewership in Live+3 among adults 18-34, adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is FX’s second stab at a true crime limited series; its first season, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, followed the trial and behind-the-scenes secrets of O.J. Simpson’s murder trial. The network has already announced plans for a third installment focused on doctors’ decisions in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and a fourth season centered around the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

In the premiere episode of Versace, fans may have noticed one difference in the style of the show from The People v. O.J. Simpson.

As thrilling as The People v. O.J. Simpson was, the victims of the crime never got the portrayals they deserve, fans claimed. Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were only corpses to get the investigation and court room drama going.

The media and spectators were more fascinated with O.J.’s celebrity status and the antics around the case, such as the Bronco chase and the bloody glove, but Nicole and Goldman were virtually left out of the conversation. That injustice is something that The Assassination of Gianni Versace looks to correct.

In episode one, much of the time is spent on the resulting investigation of Gianni Versace’s (Édgar Ramírez) death and the hunt for killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss). However, part of the story is told through flashbacks, giving viewers a feel of Versace and his story before he became a victim.

Throughout the series, those flashbacks will continue as episode two, titled “Manhunt,” features Cunanan arriving in Miami to stalk Versace.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story returns Wednesday, January 24 at 10p.m. ET on FX.