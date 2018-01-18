‘American Crime Story’ Viewers React to Dascha Polanco’s Role

Orange Is the New Black fans got a treat during the premiere of the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actress Dascha Polanco popped up on screen.

Polanco portrays Dayanara “Daya” Diaz on OITNB, and ACS is her highest-profile role since she started on the Netflix series in 2013. In the FX drama, she appears as Det. Lori Wieder, one of the investigators looking into Gianni Versace’s (Édgar Ramírez) murder at the hand of Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her appearance in the first episode of the limited series, entitled “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” was brief, but it was enough to cause Twitter to light up. the OITNB faithful made sure to give Polanco a shoutout to express their excitement for her latest role.

“From former inmate at Litchfield to Detective in the Miami Police Department, Daya we see you girl,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I really wish we could get more Dascha. As someone who never really liked Daya on OITNB, I LOVE her performance in this.”

I really wish we could get more Dascha. As someone who never really liked Daya on OITNB, I LOVE her performance in this 👀 #ACSVersace — harriet ✨ Emmy Winner DC🍑 (@dragqueenblaine) January 18, 2018

DIAZ IS HERE. HOW SHE GET OUT OF LITCHFIELD #ACSVersace — Rob (@Rzentgraf) January 18, 2018

From former inmate at litchfield to Detective in Miami police department, Daya we see you girl ✊🏿💙 #ACSVersace — _LowkeyGamerAddict🎮 (@Cor_Cor2013) January 18, 2018

Polanco is set to appear throughout ACS‘s nine-episode season.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX / Pari Dukovic