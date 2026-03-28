AMC Cancels ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’

AMC’s latest Anne Rice adaptation is not coming back.

Variety reports that Talamasca: The Secret Order has been canceled after one season.

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“While we are not proceeding with another season of Talamasca: The Secret Order, we are proud of the series and grateful for the efforts of everyone involved,” an AMC spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet. “The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise.”

Nicholas Denton as Guy Anatole and Celine Buckens as Doris – Talamasca _ Season 1, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: David Gennard/AMC

Developed by John Lee Hancock, Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order is based on Rice’s novels The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It is the first time AMC has canceled a show within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe since the premium cabler acquired the rights to Rice’s works in 2020. Also included in the shared universe are Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches.

Talamasca: The Secret Order premiered on Sunday, Oct. 26, on AMC and AMC+, with the finale premiering on Nov. 23. The series follows Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) “on the cusp of graduating law school, is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.”

Nicholas Denton as Guy Anatole and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive – Talamasca _ Season 1, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: David Gennard/AMC

Along with Denton, Talamasca stars Celine Buckens, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, William Fichtner, and Elizabeth McGovern. Jason Schwartzmann guest starred. Meanwhile, Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprised their roles from Interview with the Vampire in guest star roles.

Hancock served as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty. Mark Johnson, who oversees the Immortal Universe for AMC, was also an executive producer, with Tom Williams, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice. Hancock was also a director on the series. While Talamasca: The Secret Order is done, the Immortal Universe is not. Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire premieres on June 7, while Season 3 of Mayfair Witches premieres later this year. New series Night Island will be coming soon. Talamasca: The Secret Order is streaming on AMC+.